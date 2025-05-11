J. Goldman & Co LP Has $18.39 Million Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

J. Goldman & Co LP increased its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,768 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,019 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP owned about 0.30% of Kirby worth $18,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,762,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $186,488,000 after acquiring an additional 28,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kirby by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 876,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,712,000 after purchasing an additional 359,770 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Kirby by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 815,008 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,228,000 after buying an additional 100,655 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Kirby by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 754,785 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,856,000 after buying an additional 76,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,293,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby Price Performance

KEX opened at $103.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.01. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $83.94 and a one year high of $132.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The shipping company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. Kirby had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $785.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KEX shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kirby from $133.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEX

Kirby Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.