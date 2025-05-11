Jacobs Asset Management LLC Sells 59,400 Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,400 shares during the period. AG Mortgage Investment Trust makes up approximately 0.4% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MITT. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

MITT opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $7.95.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.71%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 65.04%.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

