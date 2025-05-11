J. Goldman & Co LP Boosts Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

J. Goldman & Co LP grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 115.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,386 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $11,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 18,421 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1,614.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $992.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.78. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $36.09 and a fifty-two week high of $107.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $699.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALGT. UBS Group cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Profile

(Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.