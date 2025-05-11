J. Goldman & Co LP Has $35.90 Million Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 251.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,669 shares during the period. Boston Beer accounts for approximately 0.9% of J. Goldman & Co LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $35,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 405.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Beer by 2,225.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE SAM opened at $242.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.10 and a 12 month high of $339.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $481.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.27 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAM shares. Cfra Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “moderate sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $281.10 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SAM

Boston Beer Profile

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.