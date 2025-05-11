J. Goldman & Co LP Sells 9,064 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

J. Goldman & Co LP trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,064 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $10,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,602.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 250,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,658,000 after acquiring an additional 250,078 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,010,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $412.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.71. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $366.32 and a 12-month high of $451.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

