Irenic Capital Management LP Has $28.78 Million Stock Holdings in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Irenic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,003,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590,009 shares during the period. Definitive Healthcare comprises 3.1% of Irenic Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Irenic Capital Management LP owned 6.06% of Definitive Healthcare worth $28,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3,652.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

DH stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.20 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 142.38%. Definitive Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

