Best Medical Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 10th

Hims & Hers Health, UnitedHealth Group, Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, and McKesson are the five Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the healthcare industry, including pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology firms, medical device makers, and healthcare service providers. Investors buy and sell these equities to gain exposure to the development, production, and distribution of treatments, diagnostics, and medical equipment. Performance of medical stocks often reflects factors such as clinical trial outcomes, regulatory approvals, patent expirations, and broader healthcare policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

HIMS traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.04. 61,754,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,302,877. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.28 and a beta of 1.84. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $72.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $4.83 on Friday, hitting $380.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,371,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708,365. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $378.54 and a one year high of $630.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $488.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $522.60. The company has a market cap of $346.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $15.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $736.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,068,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,825. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $810.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $811.52. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $697.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.30. 7,806,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,122,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.79, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $153.58 and a 1 year high of $218.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

McKesson (MCK)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

NYSE MCK traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $694.12. 2,028,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,192. McKesson has a 52 week low of $464.42 and a 52 week high of $728.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $678.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $620.09. The company has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCK

Featured Articles