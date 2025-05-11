Irenic Capital Management LP Has $95.48 Million Stock Position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Irenic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,051,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180,333 shares during the period. Endeavor Group makes up approximately 10.3% of Irenic Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Irenic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $95,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Barclays PLC grew its position in Endeavor Group by 5,247.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 312,238 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EDR stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average is $30.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is currently -9.02%.

In other Endeavor Group news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 117,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.40 per share, with a total value of $20,656,682.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,579,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,433,249.80. The trade was a 4.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 21,038,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $578,564,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,176,517 shares of company stock worth $582,701,109. 63.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EDR shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Sunday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

