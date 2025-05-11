New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Acquired by J. Goldman & Co LP

J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 239.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,255 shares during the quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP owned 0.19% of New Fortress Energy worth $7,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,925,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319,985 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,567,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509,177 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,096,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,893 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,319,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth $155,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NFE shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.00 price target on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

New Fortress Energy Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.24 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at New Fortress Energy

In other news, CFO Christopher S. Guinta acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $42,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 206,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,016.21. This represents a 2.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

(Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.