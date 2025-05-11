Irenic Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL)

Irenic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Grail makes up 0.0% of Irenic Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crcm LP acquired a new position in shares of Grail during the 4th quarter worth $65,061,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Grail in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,118,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,098,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grail in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,902,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grail during the 4th quarter valued at $18,209,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRAL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Grail from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Grail in a report on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grail

In related news, President Joshua J. Ofman sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $65,800.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 559,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,461,797.60. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 1,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $56,659.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,457,304. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,948 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,130 over the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grail Stock Performance

GRAL stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.78. Grail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $63.99.

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.41) by $2.55. The firm had revenue of $38.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.33 million. Research analysts expect that Grail, Inc. will post -15.15 EPS for the current year.

About Grail

GRAIL, Inc operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T.

