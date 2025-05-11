Ionic Capital Management LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Ionic Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,081 shares during the quarter. Travel + Leisure accounts for approximately 0.4% of Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ionic Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Travel + Leisure worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 80.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 100,440 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 182.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 33,111 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth $1,288,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travel + Leisure

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.66 per share, for a total transaction of $93,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 408,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,070,221.96. This trade represents a 0.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 6,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $296,524.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,121.20. This trade represents a 69.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

Shares of TNL stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.51. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $58.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Travel + Leisure from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

