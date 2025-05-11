Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC Invests $2.28 Million in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 51,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF accounts for 0.9% of Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,682,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $982,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 747,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,877,000 after buying an additional 94,343 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 134,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $37.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.87. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $49.59.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

