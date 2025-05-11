Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Sold by J. Goldman & Co LP

J. Goldman & Co LP cut its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP owned 0.37% of Sonic Automotive worth $8,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 346.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 18,940 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 21,650 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAH shares. Citigroup began coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $93.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

SAH stock opened at $64.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.04. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.27 and a fifty-two week high of $76.78.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

