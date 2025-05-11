Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC Invests $3 Million in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,000. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC owned approximately 0.22% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC lifted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. EQ LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.21. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $67.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.03.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.