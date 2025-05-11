Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC Acquires New Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 781.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 378,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,844,000 after purchasing an additional 335,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.31 and a 12-month high of $58.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.82.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.5979 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $7.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

