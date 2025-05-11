Ionic Capital Management LLC Invests $396,000 in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Strategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Strategy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Strategy by 855.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Strategy by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSTR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Strategy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Strategy from $619.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Strategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.42.

Strategy Stock Up 0.4 %

MSTR stock opened at $415.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.04 billion, a PE ratio of -73.84 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Strategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $102.40 and a twelve month high of $543.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $318.40 and its 200-day moving average is $329.30.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($16.47). Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $111.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.66 million. Strategy’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 481 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.27, for a total transaction of $158,378.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,952.35. This trade represents a 5.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,150. This trade represents a 10.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $680,000 and have sold 40,098 shares worth $13,432,270. 9.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Strategy Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

