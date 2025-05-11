Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC Takes $2.05 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 83,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 22,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,530,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 51,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $97.06 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $107.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

