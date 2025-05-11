Iron Triangle Partners LP Invests $43.43 Million in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 318,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,434,000. Neurocrine Biosciences comprises 4.8% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Iron Triangle Partners LP owned 0.31% of Neurocrine Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,016,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,605 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $115,193,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,457,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,939,000 after acquiring an additional 739,199 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,759.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 737,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,705,000 after acquiring an additional 711,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 820,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,025,000 after acquiring an additional 485,894 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $681,936.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,867,604.42. This trade represents a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $3,306,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,508.20. This represents a 44.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,907 shares of company stock worth $4,935,982. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $115.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.23 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.85.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $572.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.06 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, February 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.