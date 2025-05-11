Ionic Capital Management LLC Has $900,000 Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Ionic Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,949 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIRI. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM by 574.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.65.

Sirius XM Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $21.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average is $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.56%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.