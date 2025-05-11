Iron Triangle Partners LP Makes New $20.25 Million Investment in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY)

Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 551,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,254,000. Waystar makes up 2.2% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAY. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Waystar by 701.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 56,834 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Waystar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Waystar during the 4th quarter worth $558,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Waystar by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 74,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waystar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,862,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial set a $50.00 price target on shares of Waystar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

In other news, CMO Melissa F. (Missy) Miller sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $143,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 43,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,597.70. This represents a 7.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher L. Schremser sold 8,623 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $313,532.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 438,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,927,279.84. This trade represents a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,411,461 shares of company stock worth $528,743,995.

Shares of WAY stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.53. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

