3,752 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $544,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VB opened at $223.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.65. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The firm has a market cap of $221.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.10.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Constellation Powers Up With Reinforced AI Data Center Strategy
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Top Analyst-Rated Healthcare Stocks to Watch Now
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.