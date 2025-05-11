3,752 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $544,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $223.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.65. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The firm has a market cap of $221.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.