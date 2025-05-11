29,988 Shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Bought by Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 47.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 116,256 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 217.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 103,920 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $38.77 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $32.08 and a twelve month high of $45.29. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.57.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.44%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

