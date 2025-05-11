Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $7.68 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario reduced its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,964 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 96,737 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 124,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,552,000 after buying an additional 22,179 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 28,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 33,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $85.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.95.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $437,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,122.50. The trade was a 20.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $5,061,717.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,767,872.02. The trade was a 42.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,795 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.31.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

