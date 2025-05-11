Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $11.96 Million Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in RTX were worth $11,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in RTX by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,166,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,993,000 after acquiring an additional 189,937 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 693.0% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX opened at $128.69 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $99.07 and a 1-year high of $136.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.06.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,382.88. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,946 shares of company stock worth $9,024,856. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

