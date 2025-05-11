Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC Invests $865,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,842,954,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 350.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,373,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $585,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,315 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,435,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 24,531.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,228,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $303,096,000 after buying an additional 1,223,116 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,074,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,745,960,000 after buying an additional 993,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $222.17 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.39 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $124.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.03.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lowe’s Companies

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.