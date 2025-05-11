Investment Management Corp of Ontario Boosts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,662 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $65,897,000. Enzi Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 50,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 512,428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,896,000 after acquiring an additional 145,067 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,143,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $102.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.40. The company has a market capitalization of $166.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $187.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $130.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

About Advanced Micro Devices



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

