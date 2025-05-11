Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,225,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,588,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
VYM opened at $125.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $135.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.00.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile
The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.
