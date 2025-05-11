Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $36.46 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario decreased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 342,890 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up approximately 1.2% of Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Shopify were worth $36,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $1,542,262,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Shopify by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,487,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,752,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316,862 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Shopify by 631.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,459,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,187,000 after buying an additional 3,849,796 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Shopify by 623.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,870,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,932,000 after buying an additional 2,228,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,950,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $420,041,000 after buying an additional 1,836,294 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:SHOP opened at $91.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.89. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The stock has a market cap of $118.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.21, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Phillip Securities cut shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Shopify from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Shopify from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $143.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shopify

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.