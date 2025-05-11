Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $99.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.61 and its 200 day moving average is $104.07. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.13 and a fifty-two week high of $112.90.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

