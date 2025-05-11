Ionic Capital Management LLC Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEATW)

Ionic Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEATW – Free Report) by 79.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486,067 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vivid Seats were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

Shares of Vivid Seats stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27. Vivid Seats Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

