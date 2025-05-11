Invenomic Capital Management LP Raises Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,281 shares during the quarter. Five Below comprises 1.1% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.40% of Five Below worth $23,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Five Below by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Five Below by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on FIVE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Five Below from $117.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Five Below from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.25.

In related news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $45,575.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,830.32. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five Below stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.54. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $52.38 and a one year high of $145.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

