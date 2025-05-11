Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Purchased by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,585,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667,146 shares during the quarter. Clarivate comprises about 1.6% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.93% of Clarivate worth $33,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,776,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691,104 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth about $27,764,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,733,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,535 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,172,000. Finally, Atairos Partners GP Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,602,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLVT opened at $4.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.49. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a positive return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $593.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

