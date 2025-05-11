Investment Management Corp of Ontario Grows Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 380.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,897 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,762,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306,380 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,608,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,175,000 after buying an additional 3,581,436 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,878,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,381,000 after buying an additional 3,429,353 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 379.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,022,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,613,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422,483 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $79.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In other news, Director Devin W. Stockfish bought 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $149,578.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,007 shares in the company, valued at $207,272.51. This represents a 259.26 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $70.56 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $73.38. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.