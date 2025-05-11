Invenomic Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Invenomic Capital Management LP cut its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,224,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110,025 shares during the quarter. Upwork makes up approximately 1.0% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Upwork were worth $20,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Upwork by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $192.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.49 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 50.83% and a net margin of 28.02%. Upwork’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPWK. BTIG Research cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Upwork from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $636,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,741 shares in the company, valued at $18,845,156.72. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erica Gessert sold 13,765 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $222,304.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,772.20. This trade represents a 8.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,108 shares of company stock worth $3,683,448 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

