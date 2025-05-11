Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stake Trimmed by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 146,803 shares during the period. Global Payments accounts for 2.9% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $60,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 495.1% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 521,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,417,000 after purchasing an additional 433,700 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 26,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Investors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $99,969,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $80.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.37.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Global Payments from $105.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.09.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

