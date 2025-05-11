Investment Management Corp of Ontario Boosts Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 327.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,923 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,597,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,618,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483,873 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,306,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524,103 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Exelon by 109.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,884,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,335,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $45.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average of $41.45.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.22.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

