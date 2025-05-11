Invenomic Capital Management LP Buys 37,603 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 522,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,603 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $15,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,751,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,008,000 after buying an additional 837,282 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,147,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,986,000 after acquiring an additional 821,427 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 399.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,012,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,177,000 after acquiring an additional 810,104 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,529,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,284,000 after purchasing an additional 794,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 886,485.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 594,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,976,000 after purchasing an additional 593,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MUR. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Roth Capital set a $37.00 price objective on Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

Murphy Oil Trading Up 2.2 %

Murphy Oil stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.10. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $665.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.89 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

