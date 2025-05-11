Investment Management Corp of Ontario Grows Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 135.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,713 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,471,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,624,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $467,944,000 after buying an additional 193,957 shares during the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

3M Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $142.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. 3M has a 1-year low of $96.76 and a 1-year high of $156.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.61.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.