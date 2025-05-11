Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $17.88 Million Stock Holdings in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Invenomic Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,172,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,188 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 1.49% of Udemy worth $17,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Udemy by 496.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in Udemy during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Udemy news, Director Heather Hiles sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $145,580.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,563.27. This trade represents a 25.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Eren Bali sold 69,482 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $625,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,156,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,404,450. This represents a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,168 shares of company stock worth $952,186 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UDMY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Udemy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Udemy from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Udemy in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Udemy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Udemy Stock Performance

Shares of UDMY opened at $6.76 on Friday. Udemy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.82.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $200.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Udemy’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

