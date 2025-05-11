Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario trimmed its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,714 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Cencora were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 6.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,038,000 after acquiring an additional 19,831 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Cencora by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Cencora by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Cencora by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Cencora by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $1,211,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,197.76. The trade was a 24.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total transaction of $1,437,680.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,766,900.06. This represents a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,223 shares of company stock worth $13,580,967. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on COR. UBS Group increased their target price on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.18.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR stock opened at $283.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $309.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.44.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.52%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

