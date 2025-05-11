Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $28.61 Million Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,044,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 186,511 shares during the quarter. Sensata Technologies makes up 1.4% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $28,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $48,580,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 53,034 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 103,897 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 146,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,060,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,059,000 after buying an additional 19,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ST opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $911.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.39 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

