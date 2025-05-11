Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $221.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.90.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $252.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $255.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.84 and its 200 day moving average is $214.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $530.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.92 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total value of $763,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,750,606.35. The trade was a 6.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total value of $29,222,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,307,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,381,276.48. The trade was a 3.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,100 shares of company stock valued at $30,698,424 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 746.7% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

