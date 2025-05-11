Blockchain Stocks To Consider – May 10th

Oracle, Riot Platforms, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Applied Digital, Globant, Core Scientific, and FTI Consulting are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, support or utilize blockchain and distributed ledger technologies. By buying these equities, investors gain indirect exposure to blockchain applications—such as cryptocurrency mining, smart-contract platforms or digital asset services—without holding tokens directly. Their performance often moves in tandem with broader crypto-market trends, regulatory shifts and advances in blockchain adoption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.18. 4,698,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,433,940. The company has a market cap of $420.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Oracle has a twelve month low of $114.55 and a twelve month high of $198.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.02.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 32,493,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,969,977. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 4.74. Riot Platforms has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $15.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.09. 9,971,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,705,919. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 2.24.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

NASDAQ:APLD traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 24,876,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,018,885. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 5.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Applied Digital has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $12.48.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

NYSE GLOB traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.83. 717,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,537. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.65 and a 200-day moving average of $180.50. Globant has a one year low of $96.23 and a one year high of $238.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORZ traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,891,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,986,268. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 6.66. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63.

FTI Consulting (FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Shares of NYSE FCN traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.00. The company had a trading volume of 241,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,092. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $151.75 and a 52 week high of $243.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.18.

