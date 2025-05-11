First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stock Holdings Raised by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP grew its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 421,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,300 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $8,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,301,000 after buying an additional 1,185,772 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 552.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 273,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 231,773 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 42,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 68,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.71.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $823.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on First Horizon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on First Horizon from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Baird R W raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.03.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

