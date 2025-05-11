Interval Partners LP Raises Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,613 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP owned about 0.27% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $14,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 324,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 67,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,081,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Expect Equity LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,193,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on THG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 10,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $1,753,631.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,864 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,942.40. This represents a 28.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $35,002.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,749,892.78. This trade represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,027 shares of company stock worth $1,841,309 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $166.59 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.66 and a fifty-two week high of $176.16. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 6.83%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.