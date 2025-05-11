Interval Partners LP Has $19.59 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Interval Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 41,591 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP owned approximately 0.09% of Teledyne Technologies worth $19,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, EVP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.96, for a total transaction of $367,091.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,794,018.84. The trade was a 2.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.06, for a total transaction of $1,924,222.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,324 shares in the company, valued at $26,691,559.44. This represents a 6.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $484.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $476.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $380.63 and a twelve month high of $522.50.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.03. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.50.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

