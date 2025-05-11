Interval Partners LP Purchases New Position in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 299,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,191,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIK. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Viking by 607.4% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 99,272 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Viking during the 4th quarter worth about $1,322,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Viking during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viking by 233.7% in the 4th quarter. GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC now owns 317,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 222,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FACT Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,097,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VIK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Viking from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Viking from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Viking to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Viking in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Viking from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Shares of VIK stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average of $44.17. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.27.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

