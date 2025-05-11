Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Consider – May 10th

Salesforce, Super Micro Computer, and Tempus AI are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, produce or apply AI technologies—such as machine learning algorithms, natural language processing tools and computer vision systems—to improve products, services or operations. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential driven by AI innovations across sectors like technology, healthcare, finance and automotive. Their performance often reflects advances in data processing capabilities and the broader market adoption of automation and intelligent systems. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $275.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,322,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,832,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $264.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.06.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

SMCI stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.02. The stock had a trading volume of 31,372,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,741,000. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.36. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $101.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Shares of NASDAQ TEM traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,472,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015,116. Tempus AI has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $91.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.97.

