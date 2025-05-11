Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on June 3rd

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th.

Delta Air Lines has a payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Delta Air Lines to earn $8.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE DAL opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DAL. Dbs Bank downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.37.

Insider Activity

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $2,467,312.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,478.21. The trade was a 41.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delta Air Lines stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

