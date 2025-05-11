Interval Partners LP Has $9.12 Million Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Interval Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,235 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP owned approximately 0.08% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $9,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,194,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,159,000 after buying an additional 5,557,951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,307,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,596,000 after purchasing an additional 277,360 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,793,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,399,000 after purchasing an additional 270,434 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,577,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,491,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,570,000 after purchasing an additional 642,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Melius Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.05.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.36.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.31%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

